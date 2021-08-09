RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (9 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total Daily Tests: 1,841 New Confirmed Cases: 678 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 31,738 Active Cases: 6,964 Recoveries: 23,900 (370 New) Currently Admitted: 321 New Deaths: 13 Total Deaths: 874 (CFR 2.8%) Covid-19 vaccination update: -Received at least one dose: 73,612 -Fully vaccinated: 62,552

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke