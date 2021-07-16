Total Vaccinated to Date Received 1st Dose: 38,169 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 25,256
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (July 16, 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 2,353 Active Cases: 1,531 New Deaths: 3 New Confirmed Cases: 205 Recoveries: 18,666 (81 New) Total Deaths: 701 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,898 Currently Admitted: 154
