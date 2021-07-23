Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (July 23, 2021)
Total daily Tests: 1,449 Active Cases: 1,844 New Deaths: 7 New Confirmed Cases: 276 Recoveries: 19,570 (178 New) Total Deaths: 742 (CFR 3.3%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 22,156 Currently Admitted: 210 Total Vaccinated: 1st Dose 38,326 1st and 2nd Dose 27,341
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke