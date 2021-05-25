RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (24 May 2021)

Total daily tests: 459 New confirmed cases: 6 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,557 Active cases: 40 Recoveries: 17,845 (12 new) Currently admitted: 3 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
