Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (8 June 2021)
Total daily tests: 660 New confirmed cases: 16 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,680 Active cases: 94 Recoveries: 17,912 (6 new) Currently admitted: 10 New deaths: 1 Total deaths: 674 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227
