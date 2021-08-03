Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (03 August 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 6,297 Cases: 467 Severe Cases: 283 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 191 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,034,839 Active Cases: 13,018 Total Cases: 281,300 Total Deaths: 4,395 Total Recovery: 263,885 Total Vaccinated: 2,227,813
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke