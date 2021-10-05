RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (04 October 2021)

Laboratory Test: 5,895 Cases: 562 Severe Cases: 760 New Deaths: 43 Recovery: 1,903

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,503,694 Active Cases: 26,390 Total Cases: 349,231 Total Deaths: 5,765 Total Recovery: 317,074 Total Vaccinated: 2,890,113

