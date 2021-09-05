Total: Laboratory Test: 3,270,272 Active Cases: 25,566 Total Cases: 313,468 Total Deaths: 4,749 Total Recovery: 283,151 Total Vaccinated: 2,517,808
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (04 September 2021)
Laboratory Test: 7,997 Cases: 1,120 Severe Cases: 732 New Deaths: 18 Recovery: 2,730
