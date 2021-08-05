RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (05 August 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,598 Cases: 687 Severe Cases: 270 New Deaths: 3 Recovery: 157 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,048,353 Active Cases: 13,925 Total Cases: 282,498 Total Deaths: 4,406 Total Recovery: 264,165 Total Vaccinated: 2,254,270

