Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (06 August 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,938 Cases: 584 Severe Cases: 276 New Deaths: 9 Recovery: 60 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,056,291 Active Cases: 14,440 Total Cases: 283,082 Total Deaths: 4,415 Total Recovery: 264,225 Total Vaccinated: 2,267,254

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
