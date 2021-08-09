RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (09 August 2021)

Daily : Laboratory Test: 5,610 Cases: 440 Severe Cases: 302 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 56 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,074,994 Active Cases: 15,426 Total Cases: 284,531 Total Deaths: 4,430 Total Recovery: 264,673 Total Vaccinated: 2,286,107

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute

