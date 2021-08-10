RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (10 August 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,518 Cases: 882 Severe Cases: 324 New Deaths: 10 Recovery: 125 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,082,512 Active Cases: 16,173 Total Cases: 285,413 Total Deaths: 4,440 Total Recovery: 264,798 Total Vaccinated: 2,291,339

