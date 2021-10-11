RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (11 October 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Laboratory Test: 5,727 Cases: 525 Severe Cases: 735 New Deaths: 36 Recovery: 945 Total dose administered: 3, 899,358

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,557,710 Active Cases: 24,523 Total Cases: 355,001 Total Deaths: 6,026 Total Recovery: 324,450 Total Vaccinated: 2,973,677

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Khato Civils Announces Drive To Mentor Next Generation Of African Firms

Khato Civils

Thousands of Zambian smallholders to benefit from EUR 30 million (635m ZK) agriculture investment initiative launched by Zanaco and Team Europe

European Investment Bank (EIB)

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy from New Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation