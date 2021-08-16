Total: Laboratory Test: 3,114,870 Active Cases: 19,423 Total Cases: 289,274 Total Deaths: 4,478 Total Recovery: 265,371 Total Vaccinated: 2,311,076
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (15 August 2021)
Laboratory Test: 5,072 Cases: 486 Severe Cases: 388 New Deaths: 7 Recovery: 65
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke