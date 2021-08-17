Total: Laboratory Test: 3,127,281 Active Cases: 20,658 Total Cases: 290,818 Total Deaths: 4,495 Total Recovery: 265,663 Total Vaccinated: 2,326,531
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (17 August 2021)
Laboratory Test: 7,238 Cases: 856 Severe Cases: 4, 495 New Deaths: 6 Recovery: 74
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke