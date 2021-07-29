RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (29 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 6,803 Cases: 476 Severe Cases: 228 New Deaths: 5 Recovery: 326 Total: Laboratory Test: 3,006,482 Active Cases: 11,854 Total Cases: 279,629 Total Deaths: 4,381 Total Recovery: 263,392 Total Vaccinated: 2,204,417

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke