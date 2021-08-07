RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (06 August 2021)

Daily Laboratory Test: 7,938 Cases: 584 Severe Cases: 276 New Deaths: 9 Recovery: 60

Total Laboratory Test: 3,056,291 Active Cases: 14,440 Total Cases: 283,082 Total Deaths: 4,415 Total Recovery: 264,225 Total Vaccinated: 2,267,254

