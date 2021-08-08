Total Laboratory Test: 3,063,593 Active Cases: 14,932 Total Cases: 283,667 Total Deaths: 4,421 Total Recovery: 264,312 Total Vaccinated: 2,267,254
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (07 August 2021)
Daily Laboratory Test: 7,302 Cases: 585 Severe Cases: 275 New Deaths: 6 Recovery: 87
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke