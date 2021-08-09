RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (08 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily Laboratory Test: 5,791 Cases: 424 Severe Cases: 291 New Deaths: 5 Recovery: 305

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total Laboratory Test: 3,069,384 Active Cases: 15,046 Total Cases: 284,091 Total Deaths: 4,426 Total Recovery: 264,617 Total Vaccinated: 2,270,390

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke