Total: Laboratory Test: 3,096,721 Active Cases: 17,795 Total Cases: 287,184 Total Deaths: 4,452 Total Recovery: 264,935 Total Vaccinated: 2,302,496
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (12 August 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,420 Cases: 898 Severe Cases: 353 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 63
