RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (19 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 3,447 Cases: 84 Severe Cases: 138 New Deaths: 0 Recovery: 143

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,958,987 Active Cases: 10,964 Total Cases: 277,780 Total Deaths: 4,357 Total Recovery: 262,457 Total Vaccinated: 2,135,430

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Ethiopia
Ministry of Health, Ethiopia 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke