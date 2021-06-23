Total: Laboratory Test: 2,830,936 Active Cases: 15,137 Total Cases: 275,391 Total Deaths: 4,290 Total Recovery: 255,962 Total Vaccinated: 1,982,320
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (22 June 2021)
Daily: Laboratory Test: 2,766 Cases: 73 Severe Cases: 194 New Deaths: 4 Recovery: 460
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
