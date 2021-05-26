Laboratory Test: 4,823
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (25 May 2021)
Daily:
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
Recommended articles
Cases: 282
Severe Cases: 466
New Deaths: 9
Recovery: 851
Total: Laboratory Test: 2,696,063 Active Cases: 34,052 Total Cases: 269,782 Total Deaths: 4,093 Total Recovery: 231,635 Total Vaccinated: 1,717,481
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Media files
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke