“Ventilators, medicine, test kits, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment….and today, we are proud to add “vaccines” to the list of support that the American people are providing Ethiopia to save lives in the fight against COVID-19,”saidAmbassador Geeta Pasi.
Coronavirus - Ethiopia: The United States Announces Donation of 453,600 Doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to Ethiopia
The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia announces the donation by the United States Government of453,600doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of the U.S. government’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The donatedvaccinesare part ofthe U.S.pledgetoinitially provide 25 million doses to Africa of80 milliondosesglobally. The U.S. government coordinatedclosely with the African Union and Africa CDC on the country allocations. Thevaccine dosesarrived via COVAX in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday, July 19, 2021. This donation will help protect theEthiopian people from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and begin reducing barriers to building back Ethiopia’s economy.
These453,600 doses are part of the U.S. commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply to the world. We continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, and as President Biden has said, the United States will serve as an arsenal of vaccines for the world.We firmly believe that, working together, we can defeat COVID-19.
“From the beginning of my presidency, we have been clear-eyed that we need to attack this virus globally as well. This is about our responsibility — our humanitarian obligation to save as many lives as we can — and our responsibility to our values. We’re going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners.” — President Biden
