Coronavirus - Ethiopia: U.S. Ambassador Geeta Pasi Presents an Additional 1,210,550 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Ethiopia

To date, the United States has invested nearly $200 million to support Ethiopia’s COVID-19 response.This is within the context of our $4 billion investment in public health in Ethiopia over the past 20 years, as the largest donor to public health in Ethiopia.In addition to our support for this emergent threat, the United States has partnered for many years with the Ministry of Health, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, and other Ethiopian agencies to work on issues such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, maternal/child health, and overall health security.Public health is a high priority for Ethiopia, and for the United States.

The U.S. government remains committed to sharing the U.S. vaccine supply with the world.We can only defeat COVID-19 and resume economic progress by building and sustaining our partnerships.This delivery is another step in ending the global pandemic and building a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease.

Remarking on the American effort against the pandemic, President Biden asserted, “We value the inherent dignity of all people. In times of trouble, Americans reach out to offer help and to offer a helping hand. That’s who we are.” The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa looks forward to continuing to support the path to mutual recovery.