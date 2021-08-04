Cumulative tests: 2,156,981 Total Confirmed cases: 206,691 Total Recoveries: 191,188 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,025
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (04 August 2021)
New cases: 1,335 Sample size: 7,605 Positivity rate: 17.5% Recoveries: 1,093 Recorded Deaths: 30
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke