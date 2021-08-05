RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (05 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New cases: 1,571 Sample size: 9,065 Positivity rate: 17.3% Recoveries: 4,497 Recorded Deaths: 32 Cumulative tests: 2,166,046 Total Confirmed cases: 208,262 Total Recoveries: 195,685 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,057

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke