Cumulative tests: 2,205,159 Total Confirmed cases: 213,756 Total Recoveries: 198,786 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,211
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (10 August 2021)
New cases: 1,183 Sample size: 8,144 Positivity Rate: 14.5% Recoveries: 1,318 Recorded Deaths: 32
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke