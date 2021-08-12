Cumulative tests: 2,228,318 Total Confirmed cases: 217,276 Total Recoveries: 199,998 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,273
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (12 August 2021)
New cases: 1,546 Sample size: 9,752 Positivity Rate: 15.9% Recoveries: 559 Recorded Deaths: 32
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
