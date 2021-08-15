RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (14 August 2021)

New cases: 1,225 Sample size: 8,877 Positivity Rate: 13.8% Recoveries: 1,318 Recorded Deaths: 17

Cumulative tests: 2,247,959 Total Confirmed cases: 219,938 Total Recoveries: 202,372 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,319

