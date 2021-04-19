Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (18 April 2021)

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 177, Uasin Gishu 24, Kiambu 23, Kilifi 20, Nakuru 19, Kitui 19, Mombasa 12, Machakos 11, Busia 9, Murang’a 8, Kajiado 8, Kericho 6, Homa Bay 6, Isiolo 4, Bungoma 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Nyandarua 2, Kisii 2, Meru 1, Migori 1,Nandi 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Embu 1 and Kakamega 1.

18 deaths were also reported with one having occurred in 24 hours, 2 on diverse dates within the last one month, while 15 are late deaths conducted from facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,481.

280 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, 207 from Home Based & Isolation Care & 73 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 101,642. Cumulative discharges from Home Based Care & Isolation are 73,805 while 27,837 are from various health facilities.

A total of 1,620 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country & 5,832 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 254 patients are in the ICU, 56 of whom are on ventilatory support & 155 on supplemental oxygen. 43 patients are on observation.

Another 218 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 204 of them in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Units (HDU).