Cumulative tests: 2,278,763 Total Confirmed cases: 224,400 Total Recoveries: 207,450 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,378
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (18 August 2021)
New cases: 1,506 Sample size: 9,840 Positivity Rate: 15.3% Recoveries: 1,538 Recorded Deaths: 24
Recommended articles
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke