Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2021)

New cases: 1,263 Sample size: 8,680 Positivity Rate: 14.6% Recoveries: 719 Recorded Deaths: 26

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Cumulative tests: 2,287,443 Total Confirmed cases: 225,663 Total Recoveries: 208,169 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,404

