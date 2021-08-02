Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (2 August 2021)

Today 561 patients have recovered from the disease; 469 from the Home-Based Isolation & Care program while 92 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 189,69; 151,146 are from Home Based Care Isolation program & 38,546 are from various health facilities.

24 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of May, June and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,970.

1,483 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,021 are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care program. 189 patients are ICU 45 of whom are on ventilatory support and 93 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation.

461 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 419 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

