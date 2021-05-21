New cases by County; Nairobi 110, Nakuru 80, Kisumu 62, Kericho 29, Siaya 25, Meru 21, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Busia 16 cases each, Migori 15, Kilifi and Mombasa 10 cases each, Machakos 8, Bomet, Makueni, Kiambu and Nandi 7 cases each, Murang’a and Homa Bay 5 cases each, Kakamega, Nyamira and Kirinyaga 4 cases each, Laikipia, Mandera, Kisii and Nyeri 3 cases each, Bungoma and Embu 2 cases each, Kitui, Kwale, Narok, Nyandarua, Taita Taveta, Vihiga, Baringo, Garissa, Isiolo, and Kajiado 1 case each.
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (20 May 2021)
494 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 6,428 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 7.7%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 166,876 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,763,274.
50 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program, & 23 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 114,285. 83,081 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,204 are from various health facilities. There was an arithmetic error in our reporting yesterday where we had reported that our total recoveries were 117,235 instead of 114,235. We regret the error.
5 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2 having occurred in the last 24 hours while 3 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits within the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,040.
1,085 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,624 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care program. 109 patients are in the ICU, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support & 67 on supplemental oxygen. 22 patients are on observation.
86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).
VACCINATION: A total of 948,980 persons have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these; 288,146 are aged 58 years and above, Health Workers 163,490, Teachers 149,018, Security Officers 80,153 while Others are 268,173.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
