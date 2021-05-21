Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (20 May 2021)

50 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program, & 23 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 114,285. 83,081 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, while 31,204 are from various health facilities. There was an arithmetic error in our reporting yesterday where we had reported that our total recoveries were 117,235 instead of 114,235. We regret the error.

5 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2 having occurred in the last 24 hours while 3 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits within the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,040.

1,085 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,624 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care program. 109 patients are in the ICU, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support & 67 on supplemental oxygen. 22 patients are on observation.

86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION: A total of 948,980 persons have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these; 288,146 are aged 58 years and above, Health Workers 163,490, Teachers 149,018, Security Officers 80,153 while Others are 268,173.

