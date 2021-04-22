Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (21 April 2021)

County distribution; Nairobi 330, Mombasa 67, Nakuru 63, Kericho 45, Uasin Gishu 44, Murang’a 33, Kiambu 30, Meru 28, Homabay 25, Kisumu 25, Garissa 22, Isiolo 20, Nyeri 19, Laikipia & Siaya 17 cases each, Narok & Busia 14 cases each, Kajiado 13, Machakos 12, Kisii &Embu 11 cases each, Makueni, Bungoma, Nyandarua &Kilifi 10 cases each, Kitui 9, Kakamega 8, Mandera & Migori 7 cases each, Bomet 6, Taita Taveta 5, Nandi, Turkana & Samburu 4 cases each, Kirinyaga & TransNzoia 3 cases each, Baringo & West Pokot 2 cases each & Vihiga 1 case.

,441 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,317 from Home Based & Isolation Care while 124 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 105,279. 76,967 from Home Based Care & Isolation while 28,312 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 21 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with 9 of the deaths having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,540. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

A total of 1,509 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,808 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 240 patients are in the ICU, 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 151 on supplemental oxygen. 36 patients are on observation. Another 184 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 173 of them in general wards while 11 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION:

As of today, a total of 750,471 persons have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of this 427,790 are aged 58 years and above, 146,091 are Health workers, 114,606 are Teachers while 61,984 are Security Officers.