Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (22 June 2021)

85 patients have recovered from COVID-19, 60 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 25 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 123,050; 89,192 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,858 are from various health facilities.

23 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records in the month of June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,484.

1,098 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 5,669 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 273 patients are in the ICU, 204 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 18 patients are under observation.

123 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 113 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Media files