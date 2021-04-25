Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (24 April 2021)

County distribution; Nairobi reported 190 cases, Nakuru 107, Kisumu 90, Bungoma 72, Uasin Gishu 66, Nyeri 62, Migori 58, Kakamega 52, Baringo 48, Kiambu 44, Laikipia 34, Nyamira 33, Busia 28, Machakos 27, Nandi 22, Kisii 21, Mombasa 19, Kitui 18, Turkana 14,Homa bay 14, Siaya 13, Embu 13, Kajiado 12, Mandera 12, Meru 10, Trans Nzoia 10, Marsabit 9, Taita Taveta 8, Murang’a 8, Kilifi 7, Nyandarua 6, Makueni 5, Vihiga 5, Kericho 4, Bomet 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Narok 3, Garissa 2 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

191 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, 109 from Home Based & Isolation Care with 82 from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 106,284 of which 77,417 are from Home Based Care & Isolation while 28,867 are from various health facilities.

20 deaths were also reported in 24 hours with 1 having occurred in 24 hrs, 5 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 14 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,603.

A total of 1,453 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,832 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 210 patients are in the ICU, 49 of whom are on ventilatory support & 130 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 163 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 151 of them in general wards and 12 in High Dependency Units (HDU).