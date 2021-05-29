County distribution; Nairobi 77, Siaya 68, Kisumu 53, Mombasa 14, Bungoma 13, Busia and Uasin Gishu 12 cases each, Nakuru and Homa Bay 11 cases each, Kisii 9, Garissa 8, Kiambu and Nyeri 7 cases each, Embu 6, Murang’a 5, Makueni 4, Kericho 3,Baringo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Trans Nzoia and Turkana 2 cases each, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Mandera, Meru, Migori, Machakos, Nandi, Narok and Taita Taveta 1 case each.
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (28 May 2021)
344 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,864 tested. The positivity rate is now 7.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 170,041 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,801,449.
30 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 from various health facilities, & 3 are from the Home Based &Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 116,018 of whom 84,350 are from the Home Based Care & Isolation program, & 31,668 are from various health facilities.
16 people have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths, reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,124. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.
1,188 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, & 4,712 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care Program. 107 patients are in the ICU, 20 of whom are on ventilatory support & 63 on supplemental oxygen. 24 patients are under observation.
86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 80 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).
VACCINATION:A total of966,433persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these292,767are aged 58 years and above, Others 274,791, Health Workers,165,151, Teachers151,995, while Security Officers81,729.
