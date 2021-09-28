RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (28 September 2021)

New cases: 255 Sample size: 6,305 Positivity Rate: 4.0% Recoveries: 508 Recorded Deaths: 7

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Cumulative tests: 2,543,687 Total Confirmed cases: 248,770 Total Recoveries: 241,180 Cumulative Fatalities: 5,116

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

