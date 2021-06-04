Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (3 June 2021)

306 patients have recovered from the disease, 217 from the Home Based & Isolation Care while 89 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 117,345 of whom 85,264 are from Home Based Care & Isolation, & 32,081 are from various health facilities.

17 people have succumbed to the disease, two of them in the last 24 hours while 15 are late death reports after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in April. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,223.

A total of 1,227 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,957 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 102 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 59 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

95 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 88 of them in general wards and 7 in High Dependency Units.

Vaccination: As of today, a total of 972,601 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide. Of these 294,865 are aged 58 years and above, Others 276,658, Health workers, 165,881, Teachers 152,769, while Security Officers 82,428.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.