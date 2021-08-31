Cumulative tests: 2,371,571 Total Confirmed cases: 235,863 Total Recoveries: 223,637 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,726
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (31 August 2021)
New cases: 565 Sample size: 4,494 Positivity Rate: 12.6% Recoveries: 1,208 Recorded Deaths: 6
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
