Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (13 May 2021)
New Cases: 14 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,200 Active Cases: 737 Total Recovered: 32,176 (0 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 9 (2 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 238,017 Total Deaths: 1,153 Total Vaccinated To Date: 330,348
Apo
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke