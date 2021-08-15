Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (15 August 2021)
New Cases: 187 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 58,083 Active Cases: 12,863 Total Recovered: 43,020(182 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 274 (33New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 44 Total Test Conducted: 368,384(1,045 New) Total Deaths: 1,968 (13 New) Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 463,848 (0 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 159,229 (0 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 105,671 (3551 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 264,900 (3551 New)
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke