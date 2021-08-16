Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (16 August 2021)
New Cases: 138 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 58,221 Active Cases: 12,728 Total Recovered: 43,278 (258 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 281 (27 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 26 Total Test Conducted: 369,130 (746 New) Total Deaths: 1,983 (15 New) Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 463,848 (0 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 159,229 (0 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 106,262 (591 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 265,491 (591 New)
