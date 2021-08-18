RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (18 August 2021)

New Cases: 396 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 58,561 Active Cases: 12,312 Total Recovered: 44,305 (393 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 270 (29 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 22 Total Test Conducted: 372,701 (2,073 New) Total Deaths: 2,012 (14 New) Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 464,810 (177 New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 170,122 (5,576 New) Full Dose Johnson &amp; Johnson: 133,348 (12,389 New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 303,470 (17,965)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

