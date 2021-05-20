Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (19 May 2021)
New Cases: 7 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,238 Active Cases: 705 Total Recovered: 32,246 (0 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 5 (1 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 3 Total Tests Conducted: 240,114 (419 New) Total Deaths: 1,153 (0 New) CFR 3.37% Total Vaccinated To Date: 336,826 (1,594 New)
