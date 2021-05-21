RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (21 May 2021)

New Cases: 6 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,261* Active Cases: 614 Total Recovered: 32,262 (2 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 7 (1 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 242,089* (641 New) Total Deaths: 1,153 (0 New) CFR 3.37% Total Vaccinated To Date: 341,698 (2,217 New)

*four cases that were identified in Lilongwe on 30/04/2021 from 756 samples have been added to the cumulative counts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

