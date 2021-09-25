Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 539, 596 (6,056New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 248,542 (1,445 New) Full Dose Johnson & Johnson: 239,902 (866New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 488,444 (2,311New)
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (25 September 2021)
New Cases: 22 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,497 Active Cases: 4, 516 Total Recovered: 54,474(408 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 39 (4New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 10 Total Test Conducted: 405,812 (630New) Total Deaths: 2,275(3New)
