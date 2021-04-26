Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (25 April 2021)

Though we are observing a reduced number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in our country, let me inform the public that COVID-19 is still spreading across the globe and other countries are reportedly battling a third wave of the pandemic with different variants being reported. I would like to inform those planning to travel outside the country to take keen interest on the COVID-19 situation in the destination country and only travel if it is essential, otherwise we still encouragethe public to avoid non-essential travel. Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. In the event that you need to travel please adhere to the requirements of the country of destination.